Filing for the May 17 Primary Election will resume on Feb. 24 and will conclude on March 4.
The order was made by the Superior Court of Wake County last week. The election was originally scheduled for March 3, but was moved by the North Carolina Supreme Court in light of lawsuits regarding redistricting maps. At the same time, the court suspended filing due to the potential impact of those suits on races for seats in the state House of Representatives and Senate.
The Superior Court of Wake County also ordered the suspension of consideration of any challenges to candidates for US House, NC House and NC Senate until the final litigation in the redistricting cases.
With the Superior Court ruling, the filing period will resume at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, and conclude at noon on Tuesday, May 17. Locally, filing will be conducted at the Warren County Board of Elections office, 309 N. Main St., Warrenton (John Graham Annex building).
Candidates
The State Board of Elections previously indicated that candidates who previously filed for the Primary Election will not have to file again. According to the board, candidates whose filing has been accepted by the State Board of Elections or a county board f elections “will be deemed to have filed for the same office” in the May primary.
The State Board previously indicated that candidates who already filed for the primary will be able to withdraw their candidacy during the new filing period. Those who withdraw their candidacy will be free to file for any other office for which they are eligible during the reopened filing period.
Candidates who filed for local office before the filing period was suspended include the following:
• For District Court Judge: Ben Hunter
• For District Attorney: Mike Waters
• For Warren County Board of Commissioners, District 2: Tare “T” Davis
• For Warren County Board of Commissioners, District 3: Victor Hunt and Barbara Espinosa
• For Warren County Board of Commissioners, District 4: Bertadean Williams Baker
• For Warren County Clerk of Superior Court: Lisa F. Blalock
• For Warren County Sheriff: Keishawn Mayes and John Branche
• For Warren County Board of Education, District 1: Victoria Lehman
• For Warren County Board of Education, District 2: Linda Byrd
• For Warren County Board of Education, District 4: Ebony Talley-Brame
Early voting
One Stop Early Voting for the Primary Election will be held at the Warren County Board of Elections from April 28-May 14.
Early voting will be held Mondays through Fridays from 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
On Saturday, May 14, the final day of early voting, ballots may be cast between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.