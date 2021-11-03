Last week, after more than 36 years as head of Warren County’s parks and recreation program, where he impacted the lives of thousands of youth and adult participants, volunteer coaches, and parents, Dickie Williams locked up the John Graham gym for the last time.
That gym is where the program started in August 1985, in a single office, with just Williams on staff and no facilities. Early on, games were played at Norlina and John Graham High Schools’ gyms and ballfields and the field at the Armory.
Today, things are quite different.
“I’m proud of where we’re leaving the program,” Williams said.
A graduate of Littleton High School and Atlantic Christian College in Wilson — now Barton College — with a physical education degree, Williams is the son of Shirley and the late Harold Williams of Littleton.
He is a sports enthusiast who enjoys watching (anybody but Carolina) football on the weekends, and considers the growth of the parks and recreation program over the years his biggest accomplishment.
“It took a lot of work, especially being short-staffed,” he said. “I’m not a normal parks and recreation director who sits behind a desk. I go out and line fields, cut grass and other stuff. And I’ve been able to have a good staff, even seasonal part-time people.”
Williams said it was always the people — staff, coaches, and parents — who made the difference for him.
“If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t have a program,” he said.
During his time with the county, the parks and recreation program has grown to include full-time and part-time staff, year-round youth and adult sports programs, leisure programs, playgrounds, and construction of a large recreation complex.
The complex, funded largely by grants the county matched and developed in keeping with a master recreation plan Williams wrote, rivals those in many other counties. Located on Highway 158 bypass east of Warren County High School, it includes fields for baseball and softball, a multi-purpose field that can be used for football, soccer and other activities, two paved walking tracks, a playground area, covered picnic area, concession stand, restrooms, basketball courts and a pickleball court.
In more recent years, the Magnolia Ernest Recreation Park in Soul City has come under the county parks and rec umbrella, adding tennis courts and a swimming pool to public use facilities, as well as a basketball court, a paved walking trail and picnic area. The park is currently undergoing grant and county-funded improvements, including renovation to the bathhouse and putting up a picnic shelter.
Parks and recreation also is responsible for the playground at Buck Spring Park on Lake Gaston, as well as the fishing pier and picnic shelter constructed there, maintaining the playground in Warrenton by the campus of Vance-Granville Community College and the ballfield at the Armory, which is used for baseball and softball practice.
Williams said that the COVID-19 pandemic was the biggest obstacle his department has faced in a long time, closing down programming for about a year. When things started up again, participation wasn’t quite as good as before, but it was better than in surrounding counties.
“We had more teams than other counties, and when (you have so many teams) you’re able to have your own teams play each other, you know the program is getting back to where it was,” Williams said.
Key to a successful parks and rec program is the ability to get volunteer coaches, Williams said.
“One of the biggest things we do is find volunteer coaches,” he said. “We’re maintaining the facilities, but they’re the backbone of the program.”
Williams’ last day on the job was Saturday.
He said he would miss the people, but he’ll be seeing folks around. Anyone who knows him knows he can’t sit still for long.
Williams officiates a lot of ballgames — enough to keep him busy — and he’ll now have time to visit family in Texas or take more trips to Vegas.
He said he appreciated all the help over the years from recreation commission members and the many volunteers in the parks and recreation programs.
One of those volunteers is Calvin Boyd, who served on the parks and recreation commission for seven years, including as its chairman. He called the recreation program the jewel of the county because of its public access for everyone and its activities available for all ages, and said Williams transformed the recreation department.
“Dickie is very hard-working, and he managed well with few resources,” Boyd said. “I go all over the state to recreation facilities, and there are none far in front of ours with the same economics.”
Boyd said that Williams loves people, a trait he said was needed in the recreation field, and was always willing to sacrifice his family time to do his job.
He added that Williams encouraged him to coach basketball and baseball, gave him encouragement, and that’s how he was able to learn how to coach.
“Now I coach baseball at Henderson Collegiate, all because of Dickie and Victor Tucker,” Boyd said.
“So, he’s a good encourager, too, getting people involved in recreation activities, and a great manager of people,” Boyd said. “Dickie is part of improving the goodwill of the county, and the recreation program is the cure of the county because everyone can participate, and it’s easily accessible and well-planned.”
Victor Tucker is a coach and parent who was involved with the rec department for over a dozen years. He said Williams always wanted everyone to be treated equally and worked with the coaches as much as possible to make sure their personal schedules didn’t conflict with their coaching schedules.
“Dickie always acted toward me like he was working for me,” Tucker said. “He valued the parents who were coaching.”
Tucker said that once, after coaching his own team, he filled in for a coach who didn’t show up for a game so the players wouldn’t have to forfeit, and Williams called on Monday to thank him.
“That shows how much appreciation he had for the coaches. He appreciated it for the kids, too,” Tucker said. “That meant the world to me.”
Also, he said that Williams made coaches aware if any of the youths had special needs or needed a little extra attention.
“He knows how to read people and how they’ll react. If he knew things were going on (in a player’s life), he’d let us coaches know, and that made a better outcome for the whole team,” Tucker said. “Whoever is next (to lead parks and recreation) is going to have some big shoes to fill.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.