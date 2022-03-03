Warren County Schools will consider the use of wellness check-in app Rhithm for students and staff that could begin soon with a pilot program to cover the rest of the current school year.
The app was discussed during the board of education’s Feb. 22 work session/business meeting.
Warren County Schools is considering the app as part of a layered approach to social emotional learning and to more quickly identify students and staff in need of focused services.
Superintendent Keith Sutton told the board during its Feb. 8 meeting that Social Emotional Learning is among the components of Multi-Tiered Systems of Support. According to the NC Department of Public Instruction, the Multi-Tiered Systems of Support framework is designed to promote school improvement through engaging, research-based academic and behavioral practices as well as social and emotional learning.
During the Feb. 8 meeting, Sutton told the board that the COVID-19 pandemic brought to light why a social emotional learning focus is important. He noted that before and during the pandemic, daily stressors of living in an economically depressed community, and pandemic stressors such as isolation, grief, depression, anxiety and fatigue can result in feelings of trauma for both students and staff. Sutton indicated that a range of factors such as the loss of a parent’s employment, poverty and hunger can bring about stress in a student’s life that can make learning difficult.
During recent board meetings, the superintendent also noted that staff members have felt the stress of the pandemic in many ways, including having to assume additional responsibilities while a colleague has been in quarantine.
Sutton indicated that Warren County Schools’ current social emotional learning program includes assessment tools and curriculum to teach self-awareness, self-management, responsible decision-making, relationship skills and social awareness skills. He added that the school system has established the following goals for social emotional learning:
• Implement a systemic SEL approach that actively incorporates social, emotional and academic competencies in every aspect of school life in order to create a caring and supportive learning and working environment.
• Prioritize and model meeting the social and emotional needs of staff, which allows them to better meet students’ needs.
During both February meetings, Sutton and the board discussed the efforts of school counselors to work with students to determine how they are feeling each day in order to determine whether additional support and resources are needed to help them. However, the counselors have found that the time it takes for students to fill out a paper handout with a series of questions limits the number of classes that can be reached on a given day and takes away from instructional time.
With this in mind, Warren County Schools has been working to identify a more efficient alternative and is considering the Rhithm app. Presenting information about the app during the Feb. 22 work session was Dr. Darren Kennedy, a 20-year K-12 educator and administrator now providing school systems with Rhithm, an emoji-based wellness check-in tool for students. According to its website, Rhithm was co-founded by John Knutson, with a background in psychology, and Jake Gannon, with a technology background.
Kennedy said that the app allows students to log in each day and use emojis to answer a series of questions about how they are feeling overall and in the context of being ready to learn. The app provides data to teachers in real time to allow them to know which students are angry, hungry or anxious, for example, so that they can provide needed help. Kennedy noted that the five questions students answer are designed to assess their mental and emotional wellness, energy, and physical and social wellness. The app also allows students to add notes in order to elaborate on how they are feeling.
He said that key words in student responses bring up videos with breathing exercises or other strategies to help students address such feelings as mild forms of anxiety. In more serious cases, key words trigger alerts that go to school counselors and social workers to allow them to quickly address student needs.
Kennedy told the board that questions are designed to be age-appropriate with options for adults, allowing the tool to assist both students and staff members.
Kennedy said that the app can be utilized to identify trends by school, individual student or other factors to provide the school system with the information needed to best help students and staff members.
Sutton said that Warren County Schools is considering a 90-day pilot program involving half of the local students at a cost of $2-$3 per student for an estimated total of $1,500. After the pilot period, the cost would be $6 per student for a full year.
He indicated that student participation would be optional with parental consent.
Cathy Alston-Kearney, the school system’s Student Success coordinator, told the board that that most critical aspect of the Rhithm app is its ability to provide data in real time. She said that the school system must then decide how to best use the data to respond to student and staff needs.
Sutton added that Warren County Schools will have to decide whether daily data will go directly to teachers or to school counselors and school social workers, and whether additional school counselors will be needed.
Board members raised questions about whether older students, especially at the high school level, would want to use the app.
Kennedy replied that older students know that their responses will go directly to teachers and counselors, and they are likely to use the text box shown with each question to provide detailed responses.
There are no details at this point about when the pilot program could go into effect or which students would be involved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.