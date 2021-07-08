Locorum Distillery, at 142 S. Main St., Warrenton, held a ribbon-cutting on July 2 to celebrate its grand opening weekend. A capacity crowd Friday night filled the distillery and cocktail bar, which featured signature drinks, live music and small bites. Pictured from left to right are: Alfie Phillips, Locorum staff; Randall Robinson, Darrin Moore, and Peggy Richardson, Locorum partners; Todd Smith, Locorum merchandising partner; Amy Woodhouse and Stacy Woodhouse, Locorum partner; Warrenton Mayor Walter Gardner and Mishew Gardner; and Leanne Patrick, president/CEO, Lake Gaston Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Ribbon-cutting celebrates opening of Locorum Distillery
