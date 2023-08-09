Norlina Volunteer Fire Department will host the 2023 Food Truck and Career Trades Rodeo Saturday, August 12 from noon until 5 p.m. on Hyco Street in downtown Norlina.
D.K. Trotman, captain, Public Education and Relations, with the Norlina Volunteer Fire Department, said that those attending will have an opportunity to explore a variety of trades and career paths by talking with people working in those trades.
“The purpose of event is to show the community that you don’t have to go to college and get degrees and build up student debt in order to be successful,” he said. “There are many trades you can get into and be successful.”
Trotman said that the idea for Saturday’s event developed as he and other fire department members were having lunch. The group started talking about how many businesses are short-staffed.
“We thought about how many of us didn’t have college degrees, but became successful in life in the career paths we took,” Trotman noted.
He listed himself among those examples. Trotman works full-time for Charter Spectrum, and also serves as a captain with the Norlina and Warrenton Rural Volunteer Fire Departments. In addition, he works as a paid part-time firefighter with both departments on his days off from Spectrum during the week.
Trotman added that the other people he was talking with during lunch had pursued careers in a number of fields: emergency services, fire service, law enforcement, construction and truck driving.
He said that Saturday’s Food Truck and Career Trades Rodeo would allow participants to meet representatives from fire departments, emergency services, law enforcement at the town, county and state levels, E-911 communications, government, NC Forest Service, Vance-Granville Community College, the US military and more. Trotman added that those attending will also be able to view the types of equipment used in a number of trades.
Food trucks from across North Carolina will be participating in Saturday’s event to offer a range of foods: Haitian Caribbean, Mexican, BBQ, seafood, frozen snacks, Venezuelan, American and more.
Due to the Food Truck and Career Trades Rodeo, the following streets will be closed from 11 a.m.-5:30/6 p.m. on Saturday: Hyco Street from Center Street to US 1, Warren Plains-Norlina Road from Hyco Street to Division Street, and Grissom Street.
For more information, visit the Norlina Fire Department Facebook page.
