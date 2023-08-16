North Carolina Cooperative Extension will host an Alternative Crops Field Day from 9-11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, at 901 Hillsboro St., Oxford.

The event is designed to:

• Highlight up-and-coming alternative crops: sesame, organic sunflowers and hemp for fiber

• Allow participants to hear from NC State personnel and industry partners involved in production and marketing

Breakfast will be provided.

Register at: go.ncsu.edu/AlternativeCropsFieldDay.