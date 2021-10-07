Dr. Margaret Brake, health director, in her monthly report to county commissioners said that Warren County continues to have a high rate of transmission of COVID-19 due to community spread. She shared information on latest case counts and vaccination rates during the board’s regular monthly meeting Monday night.
Brake said there were 77 local COVID-19 cases, four people hospitalized and 27 Warren County deaths due to COVID-19.
Since last month’s board meeting, Brake said there have been 190 new COVID-19 cases here and five additional deaths. She said that active cases had decreased a little, but there was still an increase in daily numbers of cases. Ten new cases were reported on Monday, she said.
The largest number of cases, about 40 percent, were in the 25-49 age group.
Brake said vaccination rates have been slowly improving, but are still lagging. Forty-nine percent of the county population is fully vaccinated, and 51 percent has had at least one dose of a vaccine.
“We usually want to see (vaccination percentages) in the 70s...or higher,” Brake said.
The least vaccinated groups are ages 12-17 and 18-24. The most vaccinated age group is seniors 65 and up.
“All of our cases are across all age groups, … and that is why vaccination is important,” Brake said.
As of last week, the Pfizer vaccine became available for booster doses, she said, for the following Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine recipients: those who completed their initial series at least six months ago; are 65 and older; or who are age 18 or older and: live or work in long-term care settings, or have underlying health conditions, or those who live or work in high-risk settings.
Moderna boosters are currently not available, but have been submitted for federal government approval.
Brake said that, while vaccines are important, a layered approach is needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. She said for people to continue hand washing and wearing face coverings when inside public spaces, and maintain social distancing; and get tested if they have been exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms, especially now being in cold and flu season. Brake said that since cold and flu can have many of the same symptoms as COVID-19, people who have symptoms, especially prolonged ones, should get tested and stay home until the test results come back.
“You are presumed to be positive until you actually get your test results back,” she said.
Brake also said that people are to stay home if they are in quarantine or isolation, and to seek treatment early if found to be positive for COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.