Warren County Health Department will provide a COVID-19 (Moderna) First Dose Vaccination Clinic on Friday, March 26, at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 U.S. Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton.
Due to a limited supply of the vaccine, only those with appointments will receive the vaccine. Call the health department at 252-257-1185 to scheduled an appointment.
Eligible groups include healthcare workers, long term care facility staff, caregivers, anyone 65 years and older, front-line essential workers and adults with medical conditions that are high risk for exposure to COVID-19 and increased risk of severe illness.
