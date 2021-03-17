The Help Center NC Warren County Branch in partnership with Olive Grove Missionary Baptist Church will present a free food giveaway at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 20 at Olive Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 915 Eaton Ferry Rd., Littleton.
There will be both drive-through and walk-up distribution. Participants are asked to wear masks. Distribution is first-come, first-served while supplies last.
The giveaway may contain an assorted of produce, canned goods and boxed foods.
For more information, contact Twanna Joyner-Jones at The Help Center, 252-572-3203.
