If you think about family names in Warren County, more than likely someone in the Hawkins and Haywood Genealogy Group claims close ties to at least one: Alston, Macon, Green, Plummer, Williams, Davis, Kearney, Allen, Christmas, Park and many more.
Members of the group descend from Philemon and Delia Martin Hawkins, who settled at the head of Six Pound Creek. Philemon started a mill near what is now Lake Gaston. Family research has uncovered the names of ancestors going back several centuries to the time before the Civil War. However, it has also revealed examples of determination during difficult times, including several generations born as free persons of color.
Today, members of the group work to broaden their understanding of their ties to Warren County, especially through searching for the lost graves of their ancestors. Most recently, the group has worked to clean the Green family cemetery off No Bottom Road near Warrenton, and has found a large slave cemetery nearby.
The Genealogy Group can trace its origins to late 2015 when Raleigh resident Betsy Haywood was searching for Hawkins Y-DNA. Her efforts to learn more about her paternal line led her to Emerson Foster and Rosetta Thorpe. The three learned that they not only are related, but also live near one another in Raleigh. The Hawkins and Haywood Genealogy Group now includes around 12 people — including some from Warren County— who meet every three months.
Some of the names that have come up in connection with at least one member of the group include Kemp Plummer, Dr. Henry Lynne Plummer, Alfred Plummer, Rebecca Hall, Frank Plummer, Robert Williams, Mason Williams, Lurena Banks, Lucretia Ashe, Isham Banks, Margaret “Peggy” Ashe, Caswell Mills and one person who remains a mystery: Annie Davis (1867-1909) who was the wife of J.R. Davis.
What the group likes to call “genealogy field trips” are a favorite activity. Unofficial Warren County historian Richard Hunter has helped the group with deeds and plats in some of searches for the family graves in the local area. Hunter met the group while they were trying to find the grave of Hannah Hall and also helped them find the grave of John Hall, among others.
Warren County has become a fairly frequent destination for genealogy field trips. Two months ago, the group discovered the Green family cemetery off No Bottom Road. Since then, they have worked to clean it up. Emerson Foster made signage for the cemetery, including a sign with the names of the 15 people known to be buried there. He also made wooden crosses with the help of contributions from families to place at the graves.
As members of the group walked through the property, they discovered a slave cemetery, an area about the size of a football field in the woods marked with fieldstones. Foster has made signage for this cemetery and crosses which are being placed at the graves. The Genealogy Group will begin the process of cleaning up the slave cemetery soon.
The Hawkins and Haywood Genealogy Group will continue to research their family roots in Warren County and beyond. This spring, they plan to travel to the DuPont mansion in Delaware to see the staircase that came from Montmorenci, a historic home in Warren County which is no longer standing. The group will also embark on a search for a slave cemetery on what was the Montmorenci property.
As the group continues its research together, their ties of family and friendship grow stronger — and so do their connections with Warren County.
