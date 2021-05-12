In his annual presentation of a draft budget for the coming fiscal year, Warrenton Town Administrator Robert Davie told town commissioners Monday night there was no proposed change to the 65-cent tax rate, nor to fees, or water and sewer rates.
The nearly $1.2 million General Fund budget includes sizable expenditure increases in mandatory state retirement contributions, health insurance and overall expenses of running the town and its renovated facilities. No cash reserves were used to balance the budget.
Cost of living increases for employees were not included in the budget. Davie’s budget message indicates that, though the town increased wages by 2 percent across the board in the current fiscal year, pay bumps are still needed to bring salaries into competitive, mid-range areas based on a 2014 compensation and classification study the town had performed. He has included in his proposed 2021-22 budget $2,500 for a new salary study.
Davie said that budgeted ad valorem tax revenues are reduced from the current year by $32,000 based on information provided by the county tax office, and that the town had yet to resolve the downward change with the county.
The impact from COVID-19 on the second largest source of General Fund revenue, sales tax, however, has been positive, Davie said, increasing an estimated $30,000 over the prior fiscal year.
The town is budgeted to receive $240,000 in federal funding through the American Rescue Plan, half this June and half in June of 2022. In the proposed coming year’s budget, $18,000 will support small businesses through Frontier Warren; $30,000 is planned for repairs to pump stations; and $29,000 is earmarked for repair of stormwater problem areas.
The budget also includes $3,200 for this fall’s municipal election. Also, a proposed new employee position has been added, to be shared among three departments, who will work under the supervision of the public works director.
Davie said that the budget does not include expected legal expenses related to what has been referred to as the future Milano’s restaurant building on North Main Street, a state grant-funded project that has been in limbo for quite some time. He noted that fund balance would need to be appropriated once legal expenses are identified.
The town board will hold a budget work session on Tuesday, May 25, at 3 p.m.
Citizens will have a chance to weigh in on the proposed budget during the annual budget public hearing on Monday, June 14, at 6:45 p.m. prior to the board’s regular monthly meeting.
