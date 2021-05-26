Norlina resident Tom Traylor won the bronze medal in men’s singles at the Minto US Open Pickleball Championships held in April in Naples, Fla.
Traylor was competing at the 5.0 level in the 65-69 age bracket. Playing a total of nine games, he finished 4-5.
Instead of reflecting on his accomplishment, the modest Traylor focused on the joy of being able to attend the weeklong event, the friendships he formed, and his excitement about the growing popularity of the sport of pickleball, which combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong.
To qualify for the US Open, Traylor had to apply and was selected to compete in men’s singles and doubles. Participating in the event allowed him to visit with his cousin and fellow Norlina native Owen Mitchell, who now lives in Florida.
Traylor and Mitchell competed in the men’s doubles 60-64 age bracket. They played four matches and finished 2-2.
Again, Traylor did not focus on the matches themselves, but, instead described the US Open atmosphere as special.
“Over 2,000 people participated, young and old,” he said. “There were 60 courts."
Traylor noted that the US Open for pickleball is akin to US Opens in such sports as golf and tennis. However, the first US Open Pickleball Championships were not held until 2016.
Traylor spent the Wednesday through Saturday at this year’s US Open before competing on Sunday and Monday. He loved every minute of the wait.
“It was a great experience. There were so many nice people,” Traylor said. “I got to watch a lot of pickleball.
The US Open also allowed the Norlina resident to watch professional players in action.
Traylor paid $10 for a seat in the stands to watch the professional championship in men’s singles between Tyson McGuffin and Ben Johns. During the week, he met a number of professional players, including McGuffin and Dave Weinbach.
For Traylor, everything about the US Open week was perfect, right down to the weather.
“I really enjoyed the experience and watching the pros play,” he said.
Traylor already knows that he wants to apply to play again next year. For now, he is grateful for the opportunity to participate in the 2021 US Open.
“I feel blessed being able to play,” he said. “I give God the glory.”
