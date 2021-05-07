The 1st Annual Sponsor a Scout Bike Ride has been rescheduled .for Saturday, May 15 at the Henderson Moose Lodge, 554 N. Williams St.
Proceeds will benefit Cub Scout Pack 605 of Henderson, which includes several Warren County residents.
Registration will begin at 9 a.m. with kick stands up at 11 a.m. Registration is $20 per bike, $10 per rider.
The event will also include lunch, door prizes and raffles
The bike ride is rescheduled from April 24.
