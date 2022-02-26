The Lake Gaston Association will hold its next monthly meeting on Wednesday, March 2, at 9:30 a.m. at the Lake Gaston Baptist Church located on Hwy. 903 across from the Subway Restaurant.
The meeting will include discussion of two topics. Wooster will discuss ham radios and how they help the community in the event of a disaster within the lake community. David Liscomb will discuss Mecklenburg Co-Op high speed internet.
The meeting will also provide an opportunity for those attending to get caught up on activities that the LGA committees – Public Safety, Lake Environment, Government Relations, Marketing and Membership, and Lake Clean-Up – are working on.
Time will be allotted on the agenda for the public to present lake-related issues and concerns to the LGA Board.
The meeting is open to the public, members and non-members alike. Lake Gaston Baptist Church is located at 2378 Eaton Ferry Rd., Littleton.
For more information, call 252-586-6577 or 1-888-586-6577, or email info@lakegastonassoc.com.
