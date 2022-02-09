After two years of serving as North Carolina’s first female chief jail administrator, I thought I had conquered all my fears. My fear of being personally attacked by inmates, my fear of being held hostage, my fear of inmates escaping and my fear of inmates setting the jail on fire. I never dreamed I would be confronted with fears coming from activities occurring outside the jail, but it happened.
The Warren County jail facility was old and very antiquated. Some of the facility’s deficiencies were due to the construction design and the age of the building — the jail was really on the verge of being closed. The primary deficiency the jail was cited for was lack of adequate ventilation. As you know, during the summer months, the outdoor temperature in Warren County easily reaches 85 plus degrees. Imagine confining up to six grown men in an inadequately ventilated 6X8 foot cell for days or weeks in that smothering summer heat. The state of North Carolina referred to the conditions in the Warren County jail as cruel and unusual punishment, as inhuman treatment, and said that it was a violation. So here I was, Sept. 15, 1982, in the heat of the day, confronted with hundreds of protesters needing to be locked up in the jail.
It was about 11 a.m. when I received a call from Sheriff Davis alerting me of the crowd protesting on the outskirts of Warrenton. They were protesting the illegal dumping of PCB lubricant oil along the highways of North Carolina, including Warren County. The contaminated soil cleanup was in progress, and the intent was to create a (storage) dump in Warren County. The sheriff said, “It is over two hundred people, men, women and children…some children even lying in the highway attempting to stop loaded dump trucks. The Highway Patrol has already started to make arrest, and they are headed to the jail.” I just knew he was referring to the local prison department. You see, at that time, Warren County had a small state prison on Holland Bland Road a half mile outside of Warrenton. But the sheriff wasn’t referring to the local prison. Around 3 p.m., the jail yard was full of Highway Patrol and deputy sheriff cars unloading protesters, some I even knew. I immediately called the Sheriff to get his directives, but he was nowhere to be found.
The Jail only housed a capacity of 34 inmates. This, the hundreds of arrested protesters, would surely bring a visit from the state, I thought. While I pondered the situation, the Warren County magistrate appeared and told me to just lock them in the outer fence of the jail until they were processed. It did not take long to process the protesters because they were all charged with impeding traffic. Bonds ranged from $200 to $1,000. Those from out of state were given larger bonds because the magistrate referred to them as “troublemakers.” When it was time to lock the protesters up, activist Dollie Burwell, along with several other classy women, led the charge up the stairs to the cells. It was as if she had been there before. I was so sure that they were getting bonded out soon. I didn’t even bother to lock the cell, only the outer door. The protesters didn’t make any effort to get out. In fact, they made themselves at home. Their only complaint was that they were hungry, and they asked, “When can we get something to eat?” The protesters were so comfortable and respectful. After supper they all quieted down. I believe they went to sleep.
My experience with some of the men that were arrested was a different story. I had never locked up ministers before. There in the Warren County jail were the Rev. Joseph Lowery, the Rev. Rev. Leon White, the Rev. Ben Chavis, Washington, D.C. mayor, Walter Fauntroy, Activist Goldie Frinks, Ken Ferruccio and several local community leaders and ministers. The PCB protests went on for several weeks – as time progressed, the arrests became fewer and fewer. During the weeks of protests, over 500 protesters were arrested. During the last weeks, processing of the protesters took place at the Warren County Magistrate’s Office, and most of the protesters bonded out there on site.
After many of the other arrested protesters bonded out, the Rev. Leon White and Ken Ferrucio were still locked up and were among the last to leave the jail. During their weeks of confinement, they went on a hunger strike. Rev. White and Mr. Ferruccio spent most of their time praying and reading the Bible. I had the opportunity to join in their Bible studies. I often found myself sitting beside their jail cell for hours in between making my regular rounds. I learned so much from Rev. White during his stay at the Warren County jail.
The month-long ordeal at the Warren County jail was finally over, but the fight for equal justice continued. The fight for Environmental Justice began here in Warren County and continues to this day. I am proud that we, Warren County, can lay claim to the birthright of the Environmental Justice Movement which has impacted communities across the nation and around the world.
Editor’s Note: Mary Somerville served as chief jailer at the Warren County Jail from 1979-1998.
