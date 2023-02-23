The Brotherhood will host a Countywide Black History Celebration on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 4 p.m. at the Greenwood Baptist Church.
Music will be rendered by Bishop J. Terrell Alston and Praise Team, Elder Angela Neal-Williams, the Gospel Harmonettes, Prophetic Devotion, Rev. Vincent and the Gospel Zionaires. Special guest will be gospel singer and recording artist, Evangelist Wanda Barnes of the Rev. F.C. Barnes and Company. There will be a speech by Pastor Eddie W. Lawrence. Elder Shondra D. Jordan will be the worship leader. The public is invited to attend.
Wanda Barnes is a native of Rocky Mount and is the niece of the late Rev. F.C. Barnes. Barnes has sung for years with the Rev. F.C. Barnes and Company, the Red Budd Holy Church Choir and her family group, Luther Barnes and Family. She is an ordained minister and psalmist who has traveled extensively using her voice to spread the Gospel. While known for singing and leading many songs, she is most known for her lead in “We Need Your Spirit” and her latest lead in “Begin Again” with Tevis Harris.
For more information, contact Tare T. Davis or Larry M. Jones, Jr.
