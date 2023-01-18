No injuries were reported after Warrenton police responded to a report of fighting and shooting at Roxie’s Sports Bar and Lounge at 109 S. Hall St., Warrenton over the weekend. The incident occurred around 1:54 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14.
According to Police Chief Goble Lane, Roxie’s manager called 911 to report the incident, which occurred in the parking lot. There was one person, a juvenile, who fired a weapon, Lane said, and was positively identified. Multiple juvenile petitions are being obtained.
Mario Gills, owner of Roxie’s, told the newspaper that the juvenile was trespassing and had previously been told to not come back onto the property. Gills said he was taking out a warrant against the juvenile for trespassing.
Last fall, Roxie’s had its ABC permits — which allow the bar to sell alcoholic beverages — rejected by the state after multiple shootings, fights and other incidents occurred at the business, requiring numerous calls for service from law enforcement and putting a drain on local resources. Gills said the bar had recently gotten its ABC permits back.
On Saturday, Roxie’s was shut down for not being in compliance with a town ordinance requiring bars, breweries and distilleries to have a special use permit. The permit requirement was added to the ordinance at October’s Warrenton Town Board meeting. Because Roxie’s ceased to be a bar once it lost its ABC permits, the business must now seek a special use permit to reopen as a bar, which starts with application to the town’s planning board.
