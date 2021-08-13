This week, Interim Superintendent Keith Sutton and the board of education appointed seven key hires for Warren County Schools: a chief Communication and Engagement officer, five new principals and an interim assistant principal.
Appointments were made as follows:
Chief Communication and Engagement Officer - Heather Lawing (Start date: to be determined)
Principal, Mariam Boyd Elementary School - Kendra Davis (Start date: 8/11/21)
Principal, Vaughan Elementary School - Sophelia McMannen (Start date: TBD)
Principal, Warren County Middle School- Dr. Dennis Carrington (Start date: 8/11/21)
Principal, Warren New Tech High School- John Green (Start date: 8/12/21)
Principal, Warren County High School- Dr. Keesha Lewis (Start date: 8/12/21)
Interim Assistant Principal, Warren County High School- Angela Lee-Easter (Start date: 8/12/21)
“I am committed to ensuring we have the right people in the right positions to best support our staff, students and families,” Sutton said. “These education professionals understand the importance of making sure our students and staff feel valued, supported and challenged. I’m proud of the leadership team we’re putting together and look forward to working together to make this an exciting and successful school year for all of our students.”
See additional information in the Aug. 18 edition of The Warren Record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.