The Norlina Christmas Parade will return on Saturday, Dec. 18, after being absent last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Activities will begin at 4:30 p.m.
This year’s event is sponsored by the Norlina Volunteer Fire Department.
Floats and other entries with vehicles will line up at Northside K-8 School, 164 Elementary Ave., Norlina. Walkers will meet at Hunter Ridge Rd. off U.S. 1. From that point, the parade will follow a route down U.S. 1 and turn by the Norlina Volunteer Fire Department before making its way down Hyco Street. The parade will turn onto Division Street and will disperse from a stopping point in front of the Norlina Post Office on Liberty Street.
While there won’t be a festival this year, activities are planned after the parade. A tree lighting ceremony will be followed by a time for children to talk with a special visitor from the North Pole about their Christmas wish lists.
Parade entry forms will be available beginning Monday, Nov. 1, at Aycock Auto Service, 501 US 1 south, Norlina, and the Norlina Volunteer Fire Department website, Norlinafire.com. Forms may be returned to Aycock Auto Service or Town Hall, 139 Hyco St., Norlina. There is no entry fee.
The deadline to return completed entry forms is noon on Thursday, Dec. 9.
Event organizers describe the parade as a time to celebrate the Christmas season and the love, caring and strong spirit that characterize the town of Norlina.
For more information, contact D.K. Trotman by emailing Norlinafire231@gmail.com.
