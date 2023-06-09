Chapel Hill-grads.jpg

Chapel Hill Baptist Church located in the Oine Community, where the Rev. Maggie Stinnett is pastor, held its Youth Day & Graduation Worship Service on Sunday, June 4 at 11a.m. Pictured, from the left, are the Rev. Cheryl Stith, Jabari Gavin, Pastor Maggie Stinnett, Queme’ Branch and Ashley Whattely.