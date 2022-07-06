During its June 28 work session/business meeting, the Warren County Board of Education heard suggestions for involving the community in plans for constructing a new consolidated elementary school.
Need and scope of community involvement
Community advocate Jereann King Johnson, who is active with a number of organizations in the county, made the initial presentation to the board. She told the board that Carla Norwood and Gabe Cumming of Warrenton nonprofit Working Landscapes have played critical roles in developing plans centered around local community involvement in the school system, but were unable to attend the meeting.
Johnson presented the board with documents highlighting recognized models for community engagement as examples of a public participation process that could be effective in Warren County.
“It is so important to set a standard for community engagement,” she said. “This would give citizens practice in how to engage with leaders and other citizens to make our schools the best they can be.”
Johnson added that the school system provides the best way to model effective public participation, and the planning for a consolidated elementary school presents the best opportunity to begin the public engagement process.
“The school is the county’s greatest asset in modeling participatory engagement and spotlighting problem-solving processes and tools,” she said. “There is an incredible opportunity with the state’s offer to support plans to renovate and consolidate schools.”
Elementary school renovation funding
In May, the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and Warren County Schools announced that the local school system was awarded $24 million in Needs-Based School Construction grant funding to be used toward the creation of a new elementary school. Plans call for renovations and construction at the current Warren New Tech High School for eventual use as a consolidated elementary school.
According to the NCDPI, the North Carolina Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund was established by the North Carolina General Assembly in 2017 for construction of new public school buildings, with funding to come from the North Carolina Education Lottery. The program has expanded to cover school construction, renovation projects and other capital improvements.
Warren County Schools Superintendent Keith Sutton outlined the expanded North Carolina Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund during the local board of education’s Jan. 25 work session, noting that the maximum grant amount that any school system could receive for elementary schools was $30 million. He noted that the application process would involve a joint application between Warren County Schools and the Warren County Board of Commissioners. Warren County Schools will be required to match 5 percent of the grant amount.
School facility discussions and studies
School facility needs have been an ongoing concern for Warren County Schools. When an outside company evaluated school system building several years ago, the condition of the elementary schools was identified as a major concern because the buildings were constructed between 1957 and 1969. However, the cost of the recommended renovations, additions and new construction made the projects unfeasible.
This school year, discussion about school facility needs has returned to the forefront of school system consideration. Warren County Schools’ Maintenance Department has been assessing school buildings across the district, and Cary-based consulting firm NEMA Management studied the current Warren County Middle School/Warren County High School site for property space, buildings and infrastructure.
NEMA Management recommended using the Highway 158 bypass campus that covers WCMS, WCHS and WNTHS as a central campus that would house one countywide elementary school, one countywide middle school and one countywide high school. The consolidated high school would enable the Warren New Tech High School and Warren Early College High School programs to continue at the consolidated location.
The current process and future plans
The consolidation process will begin with the new school year when the middle grades from Northside K-8 School will move to Warren County Middle School. Northside will return to its elementary school-only format. WCMS would then be the county’s sole middle school.
School system plans call for the WCMS, WCHS and WNTHS buildings to be renovated in stages to upgrade them to meet today’s educational needs. When renovation and construction work is completed at WNTHS, the building will be used to house middle or high school students during renovations at their school.
Warren County Schools will apply for additional Needs-Based School Construction grant funding for work at WCMS and WCHS.
After all renovations have been finished, Mariam Boyd, Northside and Vaughan elementary schools will be consolidated at the centralized new elementary campus.
Sutton told the board of education during its June meeting that a comprehensive master plan will address plans to connect the elementary, middle and high school campus and include such features as outdoor classrooms and walking trails.
Community input
Johnson told board members last week that inviting community input as part of the process of developing plans for the elementary school will strengthen the community-school system partnership and allow local people to identify needs they consider to be important.
Suggestions call for a carefully planned process involving a steering committee, facilitators and dialogues involving parents, current and former teachers, leaders, researchers, businesspeople, the faith-based community, the healthcare field, youth and others in the community. A portion of the Warren County population, possibly 170-190 people, would engage in small group discussions before coming together in an action forum to establish priorities as part of the process of compiling information to present to the school system.
The presentation during last week’s board work session/business meeting represented an initial step toward increasing community engagement in Warren County Schools. Johnson was scheduled to meet with Superintendent Sutton last week to discuss the matter further.
