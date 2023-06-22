The Arcola Fire Department Blood Drive will take place as planned from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday in the cafeteria at Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School, located at 130 Haliwa-Saponi Trail, Hollister.
The blood drive was originally planned to take place in conjunction with Public Safety Heroes' Public Safety Expo. However, the Public Safety Expo was postponed for the rain date in July.
To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: ArcolaFD; or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
