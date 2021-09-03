Hollister native Brooke Simpson will be competing Tuesday night on NBC's "America's Got Talent" for a chance to advance to the finals.
A number of local residents braved the heat and gathered for a watch party at the Haliwa-Saponi Tribal Pow-wow grounds in Hollister for the quarterfinals in late August. Simpson's father, Mike Mills, said that the turnout was good despite the humid weather, but noted that many people indicated they would stay home and watch in the comfort of their air conditioning.
He and his wife, Jimille, were proud of their daughter's performance and said that the crowd at the watch party was jumping and cheering. Jimille said that their social media blew up as fans and well wishers added their praise.
The results show the day after Simpson's quarterfinals performance was stressful for the Mills. Jimille paced the floor as acts were called up two by two to learn whether they were headed to the semifinals or headed home. Finally, Simpson was named a semifinalist.
Now, Mike and Jimille ask Simpson's fans in the local area and beyond to watch Tuesday's semifinals at 8 p.m. on NBC and vote by going to nbc.com/agtvote.
They said that Simpson is balancing rehearsal and vocal resting so that she will be at her best for Tuesday's show.
As a reminder for people to vote, Mike and Jimille will do a social media push on Monday and Tuesday asking their daughter's fans to post photographs of themselves wearing Brooke Simpson "America's Got Talent" T-shirts on their social media.
However, that show of enthusiasm doesn't mean anything unless fans watch and vote on Tuesday, the Mills said.
"The judges have said nothing but kind things to (Brooke), but it all boils down to the vote," Jimille said. "Get her through to the finals!"
See the complete article in Wednesday's print edition of The Warren Record. "America's Got Talent" airs on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC. Vote by going to nbc.com/agtvote.
