Warren County Schools’ three elementary schools will move from Plan B to Plan A on Tuesday, April 6, as the result of recent state legislation requiring public elementary schools to resume daily in-person learning.
Warren County Schools opened the 2020-21 school year with virtual learning, but made the move to offer in-person learning earlier this month. In preparation, the school system surveyed parents to determine how many wanted to send their children back to the classroom and how many preferred for their children to continue virtual learning.
Warren County Schools Chief Operations Officer Andre Stewart said that of the school district’s 1,802 students (which includes all grades), 763 wanted to return to class, while 1,039 wanted to remain virtual learners.
As a result, Warren County Schools reopened in mid-March using Plan B — a hybrid of in-person and virtual learning. Half of the students whose parents chose in-person learning returned to the classroom the week of March 15, and the other half returned the week of March 22.
Students were divided into two groups. One group was in the classroom on Mondays and Tuesdays, and the other group was in the classroom on Thursdays and Fridays. Students utilized virtual learning the remainder of the week. Wednesdays were designated for deep cleaning of school buildings in addition to regular daily cleaning.
Stewart reported that elementary schools saw the greatest interest in returning to class, for a total of 491 students. A breakdown of that total follows: Mariam Boyd, 140; Northside K-8, 226 (which does not separate the numbers for elementary and middle grades); and Vaughan, 116. Stewart cautioned that a few students included in the total have since returned to virtual learning.
A breakdown of other students returning to the classroom by school follows: Warren County Middle School, 137; Warren County High School, 70; and Warren New Tech High School, 42. Again, Stewart cautioned that a few of these students have now returned to virtual learning. Warren Early College High School remains on virtual learning in compliance with Vance-Granville Community College. However, 26 students participated in enrichment programs at WECHS to supplement their classes.
When Plan A resumes for elementary schools, students will be in class Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Friday, Stewart reported. Wednesday will be a virtual learning day for all students so that schools can be deep-cleaned in addition to ongoing daily cleaning.
Stewart said that safety measures implemented to protect students and staff members from COVID-19 have been effective and do not need much of a change in preparation for the shift to Plan A. Temperatures are taken before students enter buses. Temperatures of car riders are taken before they get out of their vehicles.
When students enter the school building, they pass through “towers” equipped with thermographic cameras that can detect the temperatures of multiple people at the same time.
Stewart said that these temperature checks, as well as others taken throughout the school day, have been effective in identifying who might have a fever and need to go home from school. He added that parents have picked up their children from school in a timely manner if they have been identified as running a fever or who have felt sick and needed to return home.
Other safety measures have included delivering breakfast and lunch to classroom, use of coolers with individual bottles of water instead of water fountains, social distancing in classrooms, hallways and other areas, as well as marking the direction of travel in hallways in order to maintain social distancing.
Stewart said that he has spent time with principals as they work to map out their classrooms for social distancing in preparation for the move to Plan A. He added that there are only a few rooms where additional work will be needed to accommodate all students.
He gave special praise to the schools system’s transportation department for their work to ensure that buses are ready to operate under COVID-19 protocol, especially to ensure social distancing. Stewart noted that the move to Plan A increases the capacity of elementary school buses from 12 to 25 students, but said that the transportation department is ready to meet the social distancing challenges that come with the increased capacity.
Plan A does not change regulations regarding public access to school building. Stewart said that parents and other members of the public will not be allowed inside school buildings without appointments, must buzz in at the door, and must undergo a temperature check. Parents must continue to call ahead when their children will be late for school or when they must pick up their children early so that a school staff member can meet them at the door to conduct a temperature check.
Stewart praised local families and all school system staff members for making the return to school during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic successful.
“Things are running very well,” he said. “The protocols and procedures are working.”
For more information about the return to school and to access the school system’s COVID-19 dashboard for reports on case and quarantine numbers, visit Warren County Schools’ website at warrenk12nc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.