The Warren County High School Career and Technical Education Career Development team is hosting a Career Expo & Job Fair on Friday, April 21, from 1-3 p.m. in the WCHS Gymnasium.
Warren County Schools’ high school students and recent graduates up to age 24 years are invited to attend.
Industry professionals and various organizations will be available to discuss career pathways, job opportunities and career programs for Warren County residents 15-24 years of age.
Contact Pamela Jordan, Career Development coordinator, at pjordan@warrenk12nc.org for more information.
