Several more candidates filed for their names to appear on the ballot in the 2022 Primary Election before the filing period was suspended on Dec. 8 by the North Carolina Supreme Court.
The court also moved the primary from March 3 to May 17. Both decisions by the NC Supreme Court were made in light of lawsuits regarding redistricting maps that could impact races for seats in the state House of Representatives and Senate.
Candidates who filed for local office before the filing period was suspended include the following:
• For District Court Judge: Ben Hunter
• For District Attorney: Mike Waters
• For Warren County Board of Commissioners, District 2: Tare “T” Davis
• For Warren County Board of Commissioners, District 3: Victor Hunt and Barbara Espinosa
• For Warren County Board of Commissioners, District 4: Bertadean Williams Baker
• For Warren County Clerk of Superior Court: Lisa F. Blalock
• For Warren County Sheriff: Keishawn Mayes and John Branche
• For Warren County Board of Education, District 1: Victoria Lehman
• For Warren County Board of Education, District 2: Linda Byrd
• For Warren County Board of Education, District 4: Ebony Talley-Brame
According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, if it or a county board of elections accepted a candidate’s filing, that person “will be deemed to have filed for the same office” in the May primary, subject to any court rulings that would impact that candidate’s eligibility, according to the Supreme Court order.
Candidates who have already filed will have the option to withdraw their candidacy during a new filing period, which has not been announced yet. The State Board of Elections noted that candidates who withdraw their names would then be free to file for any other office for which they are eligible.
According to the State Board of Elections, more than 1,400 candidates had filed for office as of Dec. 8.
