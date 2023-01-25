Warren Ministries United was awarded a $16,799 grant to implement a pilot program to address housing insecurity and homelessness in Warren County and is working to provide emergency shelter on bitterly cold nights.
Background
In the fall, Warren County Health Director Margaret Brake presented information about the Housing Instability Small Grants Pilot Program during a meeting of the Warren County Board of Commissioners. She noted that the Warren Collaborative, a coalition of county/state-wide organizations led by Eastpointe LME/MCO identified housing instability and homeless as emerging issues that need to be addressed, especially during the winter months. As a result, a homelessness subcommittee was formed to gather data and assess the level and impact in Warren County.
Brake indicated that with the support of the subcommittee and county manager, the Warren Collaborative proposed that a pilot program be implemented with nonprofit and faith-based organizations to provide community support services for Warren County residents in need of temporary or emergency assistance due to housing instability. The pilot program would be funding through a grant from Eastpointe LME/MCO.
Interested nonprofit and faith-based organizations were asked to submit requests for proposal. Warren Ministries United was selected to receive the funding as a result of this process. The grant will help the organization forward with its ongoing goals of helping the community and addressing local needs.
Warren Ministries United
Warren Ministries United can trace its origins to around a year and a half ago when several local churches gathered for Bible study. During the discussion, participants talked about churches working together to have a greater impact in the community.
“We came together because we could do more together in ministry than any of us could do separately,” the Rev. Dr. Mark Wethington, convener of Warren Ministries United, said.
The organization has already grown to include 18 local churches and meets on the second Sunday of each month, he added.
“We talked about what should be emphasized, and food insecurity was at the top of the list,” Wethington said. “A lot of people don’t have healthy food, and, with inflation, the cost is going up.”
Warren Ministries United has been working to address these needs through several ministries, including its Thanksgiving service and Tiny Pantries, now set up at three locations.
The organization also operates Blessings in a Bag for Mariam Boyd and Northside students who face food insecurities on weekends when they do not receive school meals. A total of 90 bags are now distributed. Each includes two breakfast items, two lunch items, two fruit cups and a variety of snacks.
Warren Ministries United has also served the community by conducting a number of worship services and prayer vigils to address concerns of society at large, such as violence, especially in schools, has held a racial reconciliation service and National Day of Prayer services.
No matter the form of ministry, the organization strives to help the community.
“We are trying to respond to the community’s needs,” Wethington said.
Helping the homeless
From the beginning, Warren Ministries United has focused on helping the community. Discussion topics have included supporting schools, addressing people’s medical needs and offering some support for people unable to pay heating and water bills.
In recent months, housing insecurity came to the forefront through the opportunity to participate in the Housing Instability Small Grants Pilot Program.
“We came into the housing concern suddenly,” Wethington said. “The county manager and health department provided notice of a funding grant for housing instability.”
He said that the idea of churches providing emergency shelter to the homeless is nothing new.
“Across the United States, churches have housed homeless families, such as single parents with children, or women who have experienced violence,” Wethington said. “We said we would step up as churches to provide temporary shelter.”
Today, a number of churches in North Carolina offer emergency shelter for the homeless during bitterly cold nights. The Housing Instability Small Grants Pilot Program will allow Warren Ministries United to implement similar programs. Wethington indicated that Warrenton Church of God has opened its fellowship hall on extremely cold nights for people with nowhere to go. The church was able to help someone during the extremely cold weather around Christmas.
Wethington said that more of Warren Ministries United’s member churches are moving forward with efforts to establish emergency shelters.
At this point, the organization has established a dedicated phone number for the existing emergency shelter. It provided that number to the member churches, county offices, and county agencies such as the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Warren County Department of Social Services to provide a quick means of communication if anyone encounters someone with nowhere to go.
This means of communication between community partners also allows Warren Ministries United to be contacted about other immediate needs, such as blankets and warm clothing.
Reaching beyond homelessness
The member churches of Warren Ministries United know that the problems of homelessness and housing insecurity cover a broad range of situations. Wethington noted that housing insecurity can involve one person living under a bridge, children who move from home to home, people who live in substandard housing.
He said that Warren Ministries United is working to collect more data about problems that local residents face. However, he added that the organization wants to help. That might mean repairing a hole in the floor or repairing the roof so that people can continue to live in their homes. The organization is working to build additional partnerships to have teams who can make those repairs.
“People don’t want to leave their home. That’s their life,” Wethington said. “We have to figure out ways to allow they to stay home and have better living conditions.”
For more information about Warren Ministries United, to contribute blankets, clothing and food items to its ministries, or to make monetary donations, call 252-654-3095.
