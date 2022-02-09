As the Norlina Town Board prepares for discussions related to the fiscal year 2022-23 budget, they could face difficult decisions related to the tax rate and water/sewer fees.
Town Director of Operations Blaine Reese told Norlina commissioners during their regular meeting Monday night that concerns relate to the long-term viability of the water and sewer fund, especially as it relates to building up fund balance, or cash reserves.
He indicated that the problem of increasing the fund balance is nothing new, adding that the water and sewer budget experienced good years in the past. During those years, water and sewer funds could be reallocated without negative impact, and water and sewer fund cash reserves were sometimes used to balance the budget.
However, Reese told the board that Norlina must continue to build up the water and sewer fund balance, or cash reserves. In May of last year, he said that the town has tried to keep the tax rate, and water and sewer rates as steady and low as possible over the past few years, but cautioned the board that factors such as depreciation of equipment and the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had an impact on the budget and efforts to build up cash reserves.
Reese said Monday night that town audits over the past few years have highlight the need to increase fund balance, or cash reserves, in the water and sewer fund. He added that more recent audit reports have shown an improvement as cash reserves are increasing, but cautioned that the fund balance has not reached the recommended point yet.
Reese indicated that he provided information to town commissioners on tax rates, and water and sewer rates for neighboring towns and municipalities within a 50-mile radius of Norlina for review and feedback.
The town’s budget for the current fiscal year increased the tax rate from 68 cents per $100 valuation. Norlina’s tax increased for the 2020-21 from 64 cents to 68 cents per $100 valuation was the town’s first since 2004-05.
Water rates currently stand at $5.75 per 1,000 gallons for customers inside the town limits and $6.25 per 1,000 gallons outside the town limits. Sewer rates are currently $6.25 per 1,000 gallons inside the town limits and $8.75 per 1,000 gallons outside the town limits.
The town board has not scheduled its first work session to consider the 2022-23 budget at this time.
Other business
In other business, the board:
• Appointed Julian Alford to the town’s planning board of adjustment, leaving one vacancy on the board. The town has received two letters of interest about serving on the planning board of adjustment and will be sending those persons formal application forms.
• Received a report from Commissioner Denny Burrows that the process of moving the Norlina Police Department from Town Hall to the police station further down Hyco Street has begun. A date for a formal ceremony marking the move’s completion has not been scheduled at this time.
• Discussed the potential for resuming efforts to address concerns related to dilapidated structures within the town limits.
• Began a discussion on how to preserve the Norlina Museum, potentially moving it to Norlina Junction Park, if its current location off Division Street is impacted by planned rail service from Richmond, Va. to Raleigh.
• Heard a suggestion from Commissioner Tyrone Simes that the board consider how to help business owners along US 1 make their storefronts more attractive for people traveling through the town. Reese indicated that the town offered a small grant in the past to assist businesses within the town. Simes suggested offering something like that once again and to designate a budget line item for that purpose.
• Heard a report from Commissioner Dennis Carrington that the town website will be upgraded soon.
