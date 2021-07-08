Warren County Cooperative Extension announces the following 4-H Events coming up as part of Summer Palooza 2021:
• Adventure Week, July 12-16, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., ages 12-18; price, $20 for the week. Campers will enjoy a week of learning through adventures (canoeing, hiking, farm tour, museums and more). Bring your own lunch, bugspray and sunblock. Wear closed toed shoes, comfortable shorts or jeans, and a T-shirt.
• As Far as the Eye Can See, July 23, 10 a.m. to noon; ages 11-18; price, $10. Campers will learn how to create a personal Vision Board. Vision Boards are great for motivation, goal setting, and having fun while being creative. (In person).
• Pillowcase Project, Aug. 10 and 12, 10-11 a.m., ages 8-10; price, $3. Campers will learn how to create an emergency supplies kit and the best ways to stay safe during emergencies. (Virtual event via Zoom).
For more information, contact Warren County Cooperative Extension at 252-257-3640.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.