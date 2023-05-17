The Warren Artists’ Market’s latest anthology, “Books on my shelf,” features contributions of 20 authors from across the US and Israel.
The group’s ninth collection of poetry and prose includes works by such local authors as Thomas Park, Sherman Johnson, Don Arnold, E.T. Malone, K.J. Carder, and Michael Roy Layne.
Park, one of the founders of WAM, said the idea for the publication was that people would have books on their shelves that they bought for one reason or another.
“Books that they cherish, or books that they bought at a good time in their life, that helped shape or mold them, that meant something to them,” Park said. “Writers could write about a book, could let it take on its own persona, could let a book speak back to the writer.”
These types of ideas helped inspire some of the writings for “Books on my shelf.”
“If (books) could speak to us, what would they say,” Park said.
Or maybe, Park suggested, writers could let a book speak about why the book is so important to them, or why it should be kept, such as when another WAM co-founder, Arlene Bice, was clearing out her books during a move and, Park said, she came up with the anthology’s name.
Bice’s anthology entry, “Bursting Bookshelves,” is accompanied by a photo of three shelves packed with Jane Austen books.
Several other photos are included in this anthology, which Park described as being reader-friendly and an easy read.
“Books on my shelf” is available for purchase locally from Oakley Hall Antiques & Art, 119 N. Main St., Warrenton, or by emailing Thomas Park at haywoodpark@yahoo.com.
The Warren Artists’ Market sponsors First Friday Main Street Poetry events every first Friday of the month at 108 S. Main Street in downtown Warrenton, which are free to attend. Follow WAM on Facebook for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.