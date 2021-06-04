The Lake Gaston 911 Community Task Force is sponsoring a free CPR and First Aid Workshop on June 22 from 10 a.m.-noon at the Lake Gaston Lions Club at 139 Stanley Rd., Henrico.
The workshop is not a certification training, but, rather, an informative session to help citizens react in a crisis until 911 services arrive.
CPR training covers adult, child and infant techniques, use of an automated external defibrillator to buy extra time, and basic first aid for a variety of common incidents such as snake bites, broken bones and burns.
A total of 50 seats are available. The registration deadline is June 18. To register or for more information, call or email Peggy at 252-308-9588 or pgbenton16@gmail.com.
