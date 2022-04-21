The National Day of Prayer on May 5 will be observed locally with two ceremonies in the Warrenton area.
Prayer will take at noon on Courthouse Square, 109 S. Main St., Warrenton. An evening prayer ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton.
This year’s theme is “Exalt the Lord Who Has Established Us” (Colossians 2:6-7). Prayer will focus on various aspects of life today: church, education, government, the military, business, family and arts, entertainment and media.
Donations to support the cost of the Warren County National Day of Prayer Committee may be made to Minister Tilda Hendricks, P.O. Box 84, Warrenton, NC 27589.
For more information, contact Tilda Hendricks at 919-473-6728 or Mark Wethington at 910-295-7720.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.