The Knights of Columbus at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 31 Ebony Rd. on Rt. 903 at the North Carolina/Virginia state line, will hold their 11th Annual Catfish Fry Fridays every Friday during Lent from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
The dates are Feb. 19 and 26; and March 5, 12, 19 and 26. Plates will include farm raised catfish, homemade coleslaw, baked beans, hush puppies and homemade desserts.
Tickets will be sold at the door, and all Catfish Fry Fridays are drive-through only. To keep the same quality of fish, the cost will be $12 per plate. All profits go to local charities, Coats for Kids and the needy.
For information, call 252-586-0635 or e-mail ncjjb2@gmail.com. On Fridays, call 434-636-6277.
