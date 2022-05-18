What are the legacies of enslavement in Warren County, North Carolina?
That was the overarching question that shaped conversation during Saturday’s first public panel discussion in the “Liberating Futures: Erasures, Reckonings, and Transformations” series.
The series is a collaborative project of The 1921 Project, the Warren County Branch of the NAACP, the Warren County African American Historical Collective and UNC’s Humanities for the Public Good Initiative.
The Community Meeting Room at the Warren County Memorial Library was filled to capacity for Saturday’s discussion, which was moderated by Dr. Blair Kelley, incoming director of the Center for the Study of the American South, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Panelists were Dr. William Munn, senior policy analyst, Health Advocacy Project, North Carolina Justice Center; Michael Williams, education project manager, National Humanities Center; and Dr. Carlton Wilson, dean of Arts, Social Sciences, and Humanities, North Carolina Central University.
Discussion began with readings of historical descriptions of Warren County in the early-to-mid 1800s with stately plantation homes and resorts that grew up around healing sulfur springs contrasted with dramatic readings of the accounts of former slaves who were interviewed by the Works Progress Administration in 1937.
Those attending were challenged to consider other contrasts. Panelists noted that in 1860, more than 10,000 people were enslaved in Warren County. At the time, the county was the third most affluent in the state, with around 15-20 planters, including historical figures, owning the most land, property and slaves in the county.
Panelists described accounts, such as those recorded by the Works Progress Administration, as being valuable in humanizing those who were enslaved in Warren County. Such accounts, they said, allow today’s generation to learn about not only the beatings and families torn apart, but also the determination of individuals to overcome the hardships of slavery and the hardships they continued to face after Emancipation.
Panelists challenged society as a whole to rethink any romanticized notions of plantations to think about the humanity of enslaved people who were taken from their families and the lives they knew to a frightening, unfamiliar world where they were considered to be property and treated as such.
Panelists examined how the racial hierarchies established during the time of slavery impacted life in Warren County for years to come, from the African Americans who became hired hands for former plantation owners to Jim Crow laws and segregation.
The members of the panel discussed the time of integration from their personal viewpoint or from hearing about it from family members. They described a time when young people could not understand why they had to leave schools they were familiar with to go to another school where they could meet with ridicule or worse. However, they also talked about parents who emphasized why they needed to go to their new schools.
Panelists reflected on hearing accounts from parents and grandparents. They found that some relatives did not want to talk about their lives growing up, feeling that their silence was a means of shielding the younger generation. Others described an ongoing hatred for a high school in another county due to experiences during integration.
They noted that the impact of segregation is also reflected in advice from grandparents ranging from finding job security to being wary about how elections at the national level and reactions to the results can impact them.
As panelists concluded their discussion, they indicated that areas in North Carolina where slavery was most prevalent are now among the most economically challenged in the state. They noted that people living in these areas face a range of concerns, including food insecurity, increased likelihood of certain diseases, such as diabetes, lower life expectancy, unemployment need for more housing opportunities and other concerns.
At the same time, panelists and audience members also reflected on the resiliency of people and the strength to overcome that existed during slavery and continues to exist today.
The “Liberating Futures: Erasures, Reckonings, and Transformations” series of public panel discussions will continue each Saturday through June 11 at 11 a.m. at Warren County Memorial Library, 119 S. Front St., Warrenton. The schedule of upcoming discussions is as follows:
• May 21: Histories of Public Education: Addresses the self-determined growth of Black public education in Warren County, the deep challenges posed by desegregation and the future of schooling in the county.
• May 28: Black Progressive Thought: Uncovers the longstanding legacies of progressive anti-racist action in Warren County, from early educational reform initiatives to Civil Rights struggles to contemporary activism.
• June 4: Ties to the Land-Sharecropping, Black Land Ownership, and Black Land Loss: Interrogates the systems that have simultaneously connected Black farm families with the land and challenged their ability to own the fields in which they’ve labored for so many generations.
• June 11: Descendants Stories: Charts the longstanding legacy of the 1921 Warren County lynchings of Plummer Bullock and Alfred Williams, and the associated 1921 imprisonment of 16 Black men charges with defending their Norlina neighborhood from a threatening white mob, through the stories of family members.
