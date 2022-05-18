LUCI WELDON/The Warren Record

Participating in the opening discussion in the “Liberating Futures: Erasures, Reckonings, and Transformations” series are, from the left, moderator Dr. Blair Kelley, incoming director of the Center for the Study of the American South, University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill; and panelists Dr. Carlton Wilson, dean of Arts, Social Sciences, and Humanities, North Carolina Central University; Dr. William Munn, senor policy analyst, Health Advisory Project, North Carolina Justice Center; and Michael Williams, education project manager, National Humanities Center.