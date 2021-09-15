The Warren County Board of Commissioners, during its Sept. 13 regular meeting, voted to remove the granite base of the former Confederate memorial from Warrenton’s Courthouse Square, as recommended by the Warren County Courthouse Square Memorial Committee.
When the base is removed, it will be reunited with the statue that was removed from Courthouse Square in 2020. However, no decision has been made about what should be done with the monument.
With the board’s approval, the county will contact a contractor soon to remove the granite base, which stands on a concrete pad. An initial cost estimate for the work came in around $3,700.
Also during the Monday night meeting, the board approved a $500 honorarium for North Carolina A&T State University Landscape Architecture Program students to complete an assessment and design as recommended by the Courthouse Square Memorial Committee.
Students in Paul Kron and Chris Harrison’s Landscape Architecture Program visited Warrenton on Friday, Sept. 10, to meet with the Courthouse Square Memorial Committee and take initial steps in studying the space where the Confederate monument was located.
Local residents highlighted the county’s history before students toured Warrenton and other points of interest. The students also began the process of measuring the space where the monument was located.
According to the Courthouse Square Memorial Committee’s report to the Warren County Commissioners last month, the Landscape Architecture Program class will use the Courthouse Square space as a semester-long design project for their Social Systems Design Studio. This semester, the sophomore students and their professors and the Committee will work together to conduct a Community Design Workshop to study the results of a survey to gage what area residents would like to see on the space where the monument formerly stood.
The students will use what was expressed in the community surveys to develop conceptual design alternatives for the Committee and Warren County Commissioners to consider.
According to a survey synopsis presented to the county commissioners last month, the community expressed a variety of opinions about what should be done on the Courthouse Square space. Opinions ranged from repairing the Confederate monument and returning it to its former place to using the space in a way that speaks to a diverse public by developing something that will invite all people to come to it. Others suggested placing a cross on Courthouse Square to symbolize purity, freedom, unity and salvation, or an eagle, the mascot of Warren County High School and the national bird.
Those who wanted to see a replacement for the Confederate monument asked that it reflect unity, community, progress, diversity, the future and starting a new chapter.
Suggestions included something that would reflect all Warren County veterans from all wars and a monument of appreciation to all members of the United States Armed Forces.
According to the Committee’s report, survey results also suggested the following:
• All parts of the former memorial need to be removed from the Courthouse Square (the memorial base).
• A strong desire on the part of the participants to see that the statue/memorial is relocated to a respectful location.
• Removal of the segregated water fountains
• Nothing should be put back in the space.
