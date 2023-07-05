The filing period for mayoral and town board seats in Macon and Norlina, as well as town board seats in Warrenton will open at noon on Friday, July 7, at the Warren County Board of Elections, 309 N. Main St. B, Warrenton.
In Macon and Norlina, there are five town board seats. Macon’s current town commissioners are: James H. Boyd, Jr., Loyd King, Joanne Reese, Glenn R. Riggan, and Wanda C. Thompson. Mayor is Carroll Harris.
Norlina’s mayor is Wayne Aycock. The town’s current commissioners are Denny Burrows, Dennis Carrington, Claude O’Hagan, Tyrone Simes, and Charles Smiley.
Warrenton has a seven-member town board, which has staggered terms. This year there will be four board seats on the ballot. Those seats are currently held by: John Blalock, Margaret Britt, Michael Coffman, and Al Fleming.
The filing period closes at noon on Friday, July 21.
To be eligible to vote in the election, voters must live in the municipality for at least 30 days before Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 7. The voter registration deadline is 25 days before Election Day.
For more information, contact the Warren County Board of Elections at 252-257-2114, or go online to ncsbe.gov.
