Over 300 turkeys were donated to Warren County citizens on Sunday, Nov. 20, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. The holiday Turkey Drive-Thru was held in the Mag’s Marketplace parking lot, representing a collaborative effort between the Wilcox Foundation, Whole Med LLC, and local community partners RH Greene Funeral Home, The Brotherhood, MLKing Committee, and the Emancipation Proclamation Committee.
The drive-through distribution was seamless and easy for citizens as a diligent, cheerful team of volunteers unloaded and passed out turkeys. Long lines of people who seemed to be excited and thankful about having such a large item donated for their Thanksgiving feast drove in and out with ease. Some key volunteers were local Girl Scout Troop 2314, representatives from the Warren County Sheriff’s Department, Warren County Commissioners and Warren County Board of Education, along with Warren County’s own Valerie Jordan, former candidate for North Carolina Senate.
Jordan stated that she is very excited and proud to see things happening and very excited about things that are going to happen in Warren County, referring to the opportunities that the Wilcox Foundation and Whole Med LLC are planning to bring into the county. According to spokesperson Jimmy Nealy, Whole Med LLC is in the process of establishing mental health services in Warren County along with Eastpointe. Nealy is hopeful of service delivery starting in December. He said their goal is to not only offer holistic services, referring to mental, physical, and spiritual health, but to also give back to the people.
