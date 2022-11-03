Warrenton resident Michael Ring continues to grow as a Bonsai artist, this year winning Best of Show and first place honors at the North Carolina State Fair.
He has worked in the Japanese art of Bonsai — growing and training miniature trees in containers — for six years.
Ring, known in the community for his work as a chef, loves hiking and being in nature. However, his work schedule prevented him from spending as much time as he wanted with outdoor activities.
“(Bonsai) is a way of bringing nature to me,” Ring said.
He studied the art form by reading every book he could and searching the Internet for information. He also joined the Triangle Bonsai Society, enabling him to learn from artists from all over the world.
Ring began with a bunch of juniper trees he purchased from local stores. Just one of these remains alive today, but, he noted, “it has become fantastic.”
Some people may think of Bonsai merely as trimming miniature trees into interesting shapes. However, for Ring, the process is time-consuming, but well worth it.
He typically goes into the woods and collects trees — many of them around 20 feet tall — chops them down and removes most of the roots. The Bonsai process really starts as they grow back.
“It takes a discerning eye,” Ring said. “Mother Nature does the work.”
He applies the foundations of Bonsai developed in Japan and the related horticulture to native species. Ring often works with Winged Elm, American Hornbeam and Beech, along with species that people grow in their landscapes, but want to remove, such as Forsythia and Spindle.
He loves to work with deciduous trees, noticing how the leaves develop and change through the seasons, from the new, fresh, bright green leaves of spring to the vivid colors of fall. For the Bonsai artist, showing a tree in winter when no leaves can hide flaws in his or her design is most challenging, and rewarding.
“In Bonsai, deciduous trees are thought of as most challenging,” Ring said. “It is best to show them in winter when there are no leaves. It is best to show the work of the artist. If there are flaws, you can’t hide them.”
He was elected vice president of the Triangle Bonsai Society in 2021, with responsibilities that include scheduling artists for programs. Ring’s work has allowed him to meet his “Bonsai hero,” Dan Robinson, Bonsai artist and master from Washington state. Ring described Robinson’s approach as drawing inspiration from what is ancient and recreating that in miniature.
Ring has conducted several workshops and is currently teaching a series that he developed through the Triangle Bonsai Society focusing on understanding the seasonality of Bonsai.
“There have been a lot of new members (of the Triangle Bonsai Society) since the pandemic,” he said. “They get to learn from all the mistakes I have made over the years. You have to understand the horticulture of Bonsai before you get the art.”
Ring has participated in a few Bonsai shows, but this year was the first time he entered the North Carolina State Fair. He showed a Hinoki Cypress originally purchased at Wildwood Nursery in winter 2018.
“This tree is really special to me,” Ring said. “It is the first tree I really wired every single branch on. It shows how I have grown as an artist.”
He entered the Novice Evergreen category for Bonsai artists with under 10 years of experience. Judging took into consideration the health of the tree, artistic sensibility, the technical aspects of Bonsai and over artistic expression. Ring received a score of 95 out of a possible 100, earning first-place honors. His Best of Show award encompassed all the Bonsai entries in five categories.
His artistry drew the praise of the Triangle Bonsai Society’s Ed Lauer, who told Ring that in 10 years, people will know when he worked on a tree. Ring added that Lauer told him that he had a distinct style that stands out in a crowd.
“That was the greatest compliment,” Ring said.
He now maintains more than 100 trees.
“For me, Bonsai is almost like a martial art, a daily practice,” Ring said.
He called the art form a discipline, describing the ongoing process of protecting his trees from weather extremes, knowing what branches to cut in order to make the tree healthier, and learning to heal wounds. Ring also described Bonsai as a combination of art and science, much like cooking.
He dreams of having one of his trees displayed at the National Arboretum in Washington, D.C., like the Bonsai artists he admires. While many of today’s Bonsai artists got their start in their 60s, Ring began working in Bonsai at the age of 30. He intends to devote many more years to perfecting his style of Bonsai.
“There is an endless amount to learn and experiment with,” Ring said. “It is a lot like cooking. You never learn it all, but it’s a journey and a daily practice.”
