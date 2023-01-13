The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary serving Lake Gaston will offer a Boating America Safety Class beginning at 8 a.m. on Feb. 25 at the Longbridge Voluntary Fire Department, located at 1679 Eaton Ferry Rd., Littleton.
Training, provided by certified instructors, will include existing federal laws, North Carolina and Virginia laws, and safe boating practices, among other topics. At completion, participants will receive a boating safety card prior to leaving.
The class fee is $40 per person, which covers all course materials. The fee is payable at the time of class by check or cash. All training is conducted under the state state and CDC guidelines for COVID-19.
For enrollment or more information, call 252-537-9877.
