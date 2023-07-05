The Crown and Glory Beauty Salon in Norlina, located in the former Hair Ego building on Division Street, represents the fulfillment of Clementine Hyman’s dream to operate a beauty salon.
The daughter of Geneva and Edward Richardson, she was born in the Bethlehem community of Warren County and raised in the area between Grove Hill and Arcola.
She attended John Graham High School and entered cosmetology school before putting that on hold as she raised her family.
At the age of 40, Hyman decided that she was going to complete cosmetology school. She completed Vance-Granville Community College’s cosmetology school on its Warren Campus in Warrenton. She described her instructor Jackie (Iris) Richardson as a source of support as she worked toward obtaining her license.
“She was a great encourager,” Hyman said.
Licensed in 2004, she worked at a couple of salons, including her instructor’s salon.
“Then I got out of it a little while,” Hyman said.
This break lasted until a couple of years ago. In April 2021, at the encouragement of her daughter, Olivia Hyman of Oh Esthetics in Warrenton, Hyman took the state board exam again. With this new license, she found a new focus: manicures and pedicures.
Then came the opportunity to operate her own salon. The Hair Ego building in Norlina became available. Hyman spoke to her husband, Steve, who said, “Go for it.”
Crown and Glory Beauty Salon, located not far from the Hymans’ home, opened in March.
The focus is on manicures and pedicures, but Hyman provides other services as well.
Crown and Glory offers women’s and men’s haircuts, traditional manicures and pedicures with regular and gel polish, and natural manicures and pedicures without polish, which both women and men seem to enjoy, Hyman said.
In addition, she offers foot scrubs, facial waxing, brows, paraffin wax treatments, body waxing, hair styling, body waves, relaxers, highlights, twists, silk press and more. Hyman is also a Mary Kay consultant. In the future, she hopes to add teeth whitening.
Hyman considers her salon as a way to meet a need in the community.
“I (especially) enjoy pedicures and taking care of feet,” she said. “Some people can’t take care of their feet.”
Hyman considers helping the people in her community, such as those who cannot take care of their feet, as part of her work.
“It is a business, but I enjoy trying to help people with whatever the need is,” she said.
Hyman loves seeing a finished look as clients leave the salon with a new manicure, pedicure or hairstyle.
“I love seeing something coming together into something beautiful,” she said.
Hyman treasures a text she received from a client, who described the salon as being beautiful with a quiet, relaxing atmosphere.
“It means a lot,” she said.
Crown and Glory will be open on Mondays through Fridays, and on some Saturdays by appointment.
“I will be here every day, but sometimes I may be out taking care of bedridden people,” Hyman said.
She strives to take care of her salon clients, too, helping them look their best while giving them a chance to slow down and relax.
Crown and Glory Beauty Salon is located at 112 Division St., Norlina. To make an appointment, call 252-433-5036. Some walk-ins are also accepted. For more information, go to the salon’s Facebook or Instagram page.
