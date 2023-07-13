Warren County is a little more than a week into operations under its $41.27 million budget for fiscal year 2023-24 which holds the tax rate steady at 81 cents per $100 valuation. The Warren County Board of Commissioners adopted the budget during its June work session.
The budget makes the following appropriations in the general fund:
• $6.52 million for general government
• $13.27 million for public safety
• $1.87 million for economic and physical development
• $10.07 million for human services
• $1.62 million for cultural and leisure
• $1.35 million for debt service
• $6.53 million for education
The following revenues are estimated to be available in the general fund for fiscal year 2023-24:
• $22.58 million in ad valorem taxes
• $5.72 million in sales taxes
• $150,000 in other taxes and licenses
• $211,240 in unrestricted-intergovernmental
• $713,184 in restricted intergovernmental-health
• $87,444 in restricted intergovernmental-DSS
• $2.57 million in DSS 1571 (According to the NC Department of Health and Human Services, the DSS-1571 reports from the local DSS serve to support the North Carolina Division of Social Services disbursement of funds to the counties and separate agencies. It is also a means of supporting the claims of federal funds and other funds, which flow through the Department of Health and Human Services.)
• $940,346 in restricted intergovernmental-other
• $413,332 in permits and fees
• $2.77 million in sales and services
• $791,361 in investment earnings
• $94,698 in miscellaneous revenue
• $823,033 in transfers from other funds
• $400,000 in fund balance appropriated (health department escrow)
• $435,000 in fund balance appropriated (general fund-schools)
• $2.54 million in fund balance appropriated (general fund-other)
While the budget does not increase the tax rate, it increases water and sewer rates from $5 to $5.25 per gallon in light of the Kerr Lake Regional Water System plant expansion that will provide additional water capacity to the county.
The budget includes the following:
• A $140,000 increase in funding for the expansion of paid part-time firefighters for a budget total of $300,000, and allocation of $420,100 for volunteer fire departments. The increase in funding includes an increase in hourly wages for paid firefighters from $13 to $16.
• One new full-time position in each of the following departments: Planning, Zoning, and Code Enforcement; Finance; Board of Elections; and Community and Economic Development.
• An increase of $350,000 in current expense local funding for Warren County Schools and an additional one-time funding of $75,000 for school security improvements.
• A 4 percent cost of living adjustment for county employees (must be employed before June 30, 2023) and a retention adjustment (.25 percent times years of service) to address employee salary compression (must be employed on or before June 30, 2022). The budget also raises the starting salaries for sheriff’s deputies to $44,500.
• A $2.39 million allocation from the general fund for the county’s Capital Improvement Plan.
The budget makes the following allocations to Warren County Schools: $5.38 million in current expense, $180,000 in expansion, $119,000 for the Science, Engineering, Mathematics and Aerospace Academy and $425,000 for capital (from sales tax funds). The capital budget includes one-time funding of $75,000 for school security improvements. The total allocation for Warren County Schools is $6.10 million, an increase from $5.68 million in the current fiscal year.
The budget allocates $616,726 for implementation of a 24/72 schedule for Warren County Emergency Medical Services with the addition of a new shift of 11 personnel. It also designates $250,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to support broadband implementation.
The budget allocates $2.39 million to the Capital Improvement Program as follows:
• $125,000 to continue courthouse improvements
• $362,716 to upgrade E911 radios
• $50,000 toward the Greenways and Trails Initiative
• Technology improvements: $80,000 for a new human resources system, $50,000 for a new tax office assessment system and $40,000 for IT infrastructure. E-recording will be added at the Register of Deeds office at no cost.
• $600,000 for EMS Station #4 (doesn’t include land)
• Vehicles: $430,000 for a new ambulance and one remount, $163,000 for four sheriff’s vehicles and $70,000 for two Public Utilities vehicles
• $100,000 for a library chiller retro commission
• $35,000 for satellite library lockers
• $10,000 for a remote work space pod
• $250,000 for the Farmers Market facility
• $60,000 for a Planning/Health Department facilities space redesign
• $250,000 for a Vance-Granville Community College/Transportation Training Hub
In a budgetary matter related to county employees and departments, the board of county commissioners approved a fiscal year 2023-24 pay plan, reclassification requests and new positions, and established an authorized position count.
