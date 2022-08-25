Local residents may be most familiar with the Warren County Community Remembrance Project Coalition for its work to produce “Seeking Justice” and Seeking Justice II: The Trial of the Norlina 16.” These productions were presented in 2021 and 2022, respectively, based upon research about the lynching of two Black men in Warren County in 1921.
However, the Coalition’s work extends beyond the partnerships it has built during the research process to focus on helping Warren County residents of all racial and ethnic backgrounds unite to confront the past and build a stronger future together.
The local coalition has taken up the mantle of the Equal Justice Initiative, a project designed to help communities across the country grow stronger by confronting and discussing past injustices.
The nonprofit EJI encourages communities to confront topics, such as lynching, that are difficult to discuss as a means of healing and growth. EJI’s work has included the opening of The Legacy Museum and The National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Ala.
The Warren County Community Remembrance Project Coalition grew out of a partnership between a number of organizations and individuals, including the UNC Descendants Project, an ongoing study of lynchings in North Carolina by UNC-Chapel Hill Professor Glenn Hinson and his students, and the Warren County NAACP.
The partnership focused its work on research related to the Warren County lynching victims whose names were included in the National Memorial for Peace and Justice: Plummer Bullock and Alfred Williams.
The Warren County Community Remembrance Project Coalition meets monthly to discuss how to help the community confront difficult topics of the past, such as the history of slavery and lynchings, and address the concerns of today, such as healthcare, education, housing, employment and business opportunities. The group’s main focus has not changed: bringing the community together to build a better future.
The Coalition has built a number of partnerships as its work continues: the UNC Descendants Project, Warren Ministries United and its member churches (Oak Chapel AME Church, Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, Warrenton Baptist Church, Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Cooks Chapel Baptist Church, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, Coley Springs Missionary Baptist Church, New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, All Saints’ Episcopal Church, Warrenton Church of God, Antioch Christian Church, Refuge Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ and Warrenton Presbyterian Church), Northeastern University, the Warren County NAACP and its Seeking Peace and Recognizing Kinship Community Organization, the Warren County Historical Museum and local media outlets.
The coalition is led by Project Leader Mary Somerville and Co-Leaders Beth Wethington and Virginia Broach.
Together, the group is currently working to develop an identity statement defining why it exists. A portion of a draft statement the Coalition is considering outlines the broader focus that grew from its initial work: “WCCRC represents a wide coalition of community partners that includes local government, numerous churches and ministries, history researchers and other local agencies. Initially we came together to work toward recognizing and remembering county victims of lynching. We continue to work with the Equal Justice Initiative in this effort. But we realized that there is so much more to Community Remembrance, and that true healing and reconciliation will only come about through informed dialogue and courageous truth telling in an atmosphere of respectful listening.”
The draft statement mentions plans to offer public seminars and forums, with all future action directed toward the hope “to bring together all perspectives and, in the process, begin to see the humanity in every face.”
Coalition members are currently working to build a strategic plan that will guide future action as it moves toward this goal, and to pursue grant opportunities and additional partnerships.
The Coalition also seeks to involve more students, not only through an essay contest as part of the Equal Justice Initiative, but also to encourage the involvement of young people in efforts to build a better community.
The local Community Remembrance Project, as part of the EJI, will continue through 2014, but the Warren County Coalition hopes that the project will inspire an ongoing discussion that will allow the community to move forward together.
Wethington summarized the goal of creating awareness by encouraging everyone to think of others “living in skin that may be different from the one we occupy.”
For more information about the Warren County Warren County Community Remembrance Project Coalition, email Mary Somerville at mrjs50@embarqmail.com, Virginia Broach at virginiakarama@gmail.com or Beth Wethington at bbwethington@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.