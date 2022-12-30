Cooperative Extension is looking for volunteers to join the Vance/Warren Master Gardeners program.
Applications are now being accepted for the 15-week training program, which will begin on Feb. 9. Upon completion, participants will engage in a variety of community service, outreach and education projects alongside the existing group of volunteers.
The class will meet on Thursday mornings, and covers all aspects of gardening, including fruits, vegetables, weeds, insects, diseases, trees, shrubs, turf and more. The class location will alternate between Henderson and Warrenton.
No green thumb is required, and many other skills are also important, including public speaking, writing, photography, social media, event planning, graphic design and much more. Recent volunteer projects have included demonstration gardens in both counties, newsletters, gardening workshops and seminars, youth education and more. The training fee is $125.
For more information, visit http://go.ncsu.edu/mgvw or call 252-438-8188 (Vance County) or 252-257-3640 (Warren County).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.