Soft spoken with a calm but direct and intentional manner, Aqueria Hargrove, Warren County High School’s new interim assistant principal is on a mission to help Warren County High School students reach their full potential, and, as she puts it, “be greatness.” She was named to her new position during the March 28 Warren County Board of Education work session.
Hargrove and the Warren County High School staff are focused on bringing about change in light of behaviors and incidents that took place early in the school year. However, new leadership is in place, and, according to Hargrove, change is happening at Warren County High School.
Even though Hargrove was already a contributing part of the school staff, she now plays a pivotal role in leadership and accredits the significant change in the direction of the school to Elaine Hanser, recently appointed interim school principal. Hargrove states, “Our new principal came in with high expectations, high standards, and the staff jumped on board to help her. We see where she is going, and we believe in each class here! ”
Hargrove was born and raised in Warren County and is a 2006 graduate of Warren County High School. As a student, she ran track and played basketball, volleyball and softball. She attributes her love for education to playing school with her older brothers when she was younger. “Being the youngest of four, I never had the opportunity to be a role model; this gives me that opportunity,” she said. “I also have the opportunity to educate youth with hands-on learning strategies and to work with students with different learning styles like I had, students who had to write spelling words 100 times to learn them.”
While talking to Hargrove, her love for her hometown and Warren County High School rang loud and true as she spoke of the elders and school leaders, such as Dr. Tony Cozart and Sandra Crossen, who held her accountable, and, in her words, made learning exciting and fun, too.
Hargrove states that many staff members are graduates of Warren County High School, and she believes they are working within to inspire and educate current students they way they were inspired while students. “We have a lot of people/staff who graduated from here, who know how it used to be; we are helping kids by telling our stories, the fun we had and what high expectations we were held to. So I think we are saying, ‘Let’s step up to achieve our high expectations together,’” she said.
Although Hargrove attended Winston-Salem State University soon after she graduated from high school, she did not graduate within the typical four year time frame. As she stated, “Life happened, and I was blessed with my beautiful daughter and then my son.” Hargrove reinvented herself, enrolled in Vance-Granville Community College and graduated with an associate degree in school age education. Again being direct and intentional, she stated, “My thing was, I always have to finish something that I start, so I eventually transferred back to Winston-Salem State and finished my degree in school age education in 2016.” Within that 10-year time span, the father of her children passed away, leaving her a single parent. Hargrove said that her family and her children’s grandparents and family stepped in and stepped up to help her complete her bachelor’s degree.
Hargrove obtained her Master of Special Education Leadership from Capella University in 2021. She painted a vivid picture of that time and how she endured, grew, and moved forward when she stated, “Just as an eagle spreads its wings and flies through the storm instead of turning away from the storm, I’ve walked through doors that have built me to be a strong leader.”
Completion and perseverance are what drives Hargrove to never give up, no matter what obstacles get in her way. She says that during the beginning of each new year, she completes a new vision board accessing where she is currently, what she wants to get and do ,and she writes down the steps needed to get there. For her, taking those steps helps her “see herself progressing.”
“It’s amazing to become assistant principal,” Hargrove said. “I’ve worked at different charter schools where kids did awesome, and I gave them 100 percent, and I have worked in non-profit organizations such as Turning Point CDC as the director of Education Programs and Youth Connecting Foundation in volunteer management,” where she learned incredible work ethic and strategies for success, “But I wanted to come back home to give back to kids that I know may not have some of those opportunities and ensuring that kids from where I came from are able to take the steps that I took. Home is where the heart is, and my heart will always be with Warren County.”
Jennifer Sims, Warren County Board of Education chair says, “We are happy to have a Warren County High School graduate return home to be a leader, and we look forward to having more ‘home grown’ join the school system.
Hargrove is the daughter of Sherman Hargrove and Debora Banks, and her children are Aryana Meadows and Michael Meadows III.
T. A. Jones is a freelance contributor to The Warren Record, and the author of “The Parent Push, Helping Your Child Succeed Through High School and Beyond” and “A Summer With No Ice Cream.” To contact her, visit tajones.org.
