Triangle North Healthcare Foundation has announced the launch of its 2022 grant cycle, and is accepting Letters of Interest now through March 1.
The Foundation seeks programs and projects that will provide positive impact in one or more of the five focus areas: Child Well-Being, Chronic Disease, Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders, Nutrition and Physical Activity and Reproductive Health. Nonprofit organizations, government agencies,and schools are eligible to apply.
The link to the Foundation’s online grant portal is available at the website: http://www.tnhfoundation.org
The Foundation’s mission — to encourage, support and invest in quality efforts that measurably improve health in the Triangle North area — is achieved through funding programming that focuses on improving health. The Foundation also supports programs that build capacity and develop leaders for nonprofits in the region.
Since beginning its grant making in 2013, the Foundation has invested over $3.3 million in programs that serve the four counties in the region: Warren, Franklin, Granville and Vance.
According to Foundation Executive Director Val Short, the Foundation Board’s hope is that through grantee organizations and the people they serve, the Board’s vision for the future of the region — “to live in a healthy community” — will be realized.
“Our hope is that the Foundation’s investment of grant funds in our communities will result in long lasting improvements in the health and well-being of our children and adults,” Short said.
Short and the Foundation Grants Coordinator Carolyn Powell are currently available to discuss ideas for grant projects or to assist with grant writing. Call 252-430-8532 to schedule an appointment. Information about current and past funded programs and projects is also available on the website.
A regional healthcare grant making organization based in Henderson, Triangle North Healthcare Foundation was established in 2011, following the merge of Maria Parham Medical Center and Duke Lifepoint.
