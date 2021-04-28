The Warren County Board of Commissioners has approved a grant match of up to $40,000 to be included in a North Carolina Department of Transportation Rail Division study of a potential high speed rail station in the county.
Warren County Economic Development Director Charla Duncan reported that in December of last year, the North Carolina DOT Rail Division was among nine recipients of a Federal Transit Administration Transit-Oriented Development planning grant for $900,000 to study the potential for 13 stations along a proposed passenger rail corridor between Sanford and Henderson as part of the S-Line initiative.
She added that Warren County submitted a letter of support for the S-Line project for the FTA grant application in 2020, but, at the time, the county was not included in the grant as a potential rail station site.
Warren County Manager Vincent Jones and Duncan conducted several discussions with North Carolina DOT about a study for a potential stop in the county. Duncan reported that the FTA has given its approval for expanding the study of potential stations to include Warren County. Funding for the required grant match of $40,000 would come from Coronavirus Relief Funds.
Duncan said that the study about potential rail stations also includes Henderson, Franklinton, Apex, Sanford, two in Wake Forest and five in Raleigh.
The S-Line is also referred to as the Southeast High Speed Rail corridor, with a route than runs from Richmond, Va., to Raleigh. The route was developed by the North Carolina Department of Transportation and Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation.
Plans for the Southeast High Speed Rail corridor originated in 1992, when the U.S. Department of Transportation designated five high speed rail corridors nationwide. The Southeast corridor was designated as running from Washington, D.C. through Richmond, Va., down to Raleigh and Charlotte. Four years later, a connection to Hampton Roads, Va., was added. In 1998, the U.S. Department of Transportation extended the route to Jacksonville, Fla.
Interest in Warren County began in earnest in 2003, as N.C. Department of Transportation officials outlined high-speed rail plans before a crowd of around 300 people at Norlina Volunteer Fire Department. After several local public hearings and a comments period, a proposed route was announced in the early 2010s with maximum authorized speed in the area south of Petersburg, Va., to Raleigh listed at 110 miles per hour.
The high speed rail project would involve the placement of new track between Norlina and Petersburg, Va., because tracks were removed after rail service ended there in the mid-1980s. The planning would take into consideration other factors as well. The NC DOT has indicated that, due to the nature of high speed rail, roadways would not cross the railroad. DOT officials have indicated that some existing roads would need to be realigned, some new roads constructed, and some bridges upgraded or constructed to allow passage from one side of the tracks to another.
Areas meetings were also held to discuss the potential that a greenway might parallel the rail corridor to accommodate walkers and bicycle riders. However, reports from a 2014 meeting in Henderson suggested that the greenway would likely bypass the local area.
However, after that meeting, reports about high speed rail coming to North Carolina effectively ceased until 2020 when the state of Virginia and CSX reached agreement on a $3.7 billion investment covering hundreds of miles of railroad right-of-way and tracks in Virginia, and the Warren County portion of the inactive rail line.
According to CSX Transportation, a freight railroad operating in the eastern United States and in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec, it entered into an agreement in March 2021 to sell certain interests in three CSX-owned line segments to the Commonwealth of Virginia for $525, including line segments from Petersburg, Va., to Ridgeway. Closing on conveyances related to the segment running through Warren County is expected in the next two years.
The Southeast High Speed Rail Corridor is also included on a recently released map showing passenger rail service Amtrack’s 2023 vision for expanding rail service in throughout the country. However, the plans depend upon funding included within President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.