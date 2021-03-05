Warren County Schools will hold kindergarten registration for the 2021-22 school year. Registrations for both groups will be held at Hawkins Educational Center, 427 W. Franklin St., Warrenton.
Kindergarten registration will be held on Wednesday, March 10, from 9 a.m.-noon and 1-6 p.m.
To be eligible for kindergarten, a child must be 5 years old by Aug. 31, 2021.
Parents should pick up an application packet from the school in the attendance zone of their residence.
In order to register, parents should bring the child’s official birth certificate, Social Security card, immunization record and health assessment, along with proof of residence and parent’s photo identification card.
For more information, contact La Donna Booker, pre-kindergarten coordinator/behavior social emotional training facilitator, at 252-257-3184, ext. 2331, or lbooker@warrenk12nc.org.
