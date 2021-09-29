After reaching the finals of “America’s Got Talent,” Hollister native Brooke Simpson looks forward to a bright future ahead and exciting career developments.
Simpson, the daughter of Mike and Jimille Mills, previously reached the finals of the 2017 season of singing competition, “The Voice.” After that, she launched a singing/songwriting career in Los Angeles, Calif., which has included the release of several singles and a mini EP.
In addition, she has worked with Miley Cyrus, her coach on “The Voice,” Sia and Taboo of The Black Eyes Peas. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Simpson landed a role in American Reparatory Theater at Harvard University’s revival of the Broadway musical, “1776.”
Competing on “America’s Got Talent” represented the next step for her as she continues to grow as a performing artist and as a person.
Simpson is grateful for the experience of competing on “America’s Got Talent.”
“The entire experience was a such a whirlwind,” she said. “ I was grateful for every moment I was given to show America my artistry, gain wisdom from Simon (Cowell) and all the judges, and made some lifelong friends along the way!”
Simpson described the competition as a valuable learning experience.
“I learned so much through this entire process, but I feel like as a person, it showed me how strong I am even in the toughest of situations,” she said.
The next few months will bring many opportunities to share her talents and demonstrate her versatility as a performer. Simpson is working on an album and will be providing voice overwork on an animated series, among other plans.
In addition, she will be making her Broadway debut in the spring as “1776” hits the stage in May. The cast is expected to begin rehearsals and other preparations early in the New Year.
“There are so many things that I am not at liberty to talk about now, but, I promise, when they begin to unfold, I will tell ya’ll about it,” Simpson said.
Most of all, she wanted to express appreciation to her family, friends and fans in Warren and Halifax counties for their support.
“Thank you so much for your love and support through this journey, (all) who voted for me on “AGT,” Simpson said. “I couldn’t have gotten to the finals without you! I am able to chase my dreams and be a voice for the next generation, and it’s all thanks to you.”
She encouraged local fans to follow her on social media @brokesimpsonofficial.
“I’m excited to share new music and more with you! I love you,” Simpson said. “Thank you … it’s far from over.”
Jimille Mills told the newspaper that plans for a welcome home concert at an outdoor venue are in the works. More information will be announced as plans are finalized.
