Members of GFWC Warrenton Woman’s Club collected donations during the month of May to show appreciation for the Warren County animal shelter. Donated supplies of 129 pounds of dog and puppy food, 55 pounds of cat food and 20 pounds of cat litter were delivered to the shelter on May 24 by Club President Linda Rivers, left, and Sarah Pelfrey. Wayne Fogg, shelter attendant (not pictured), also expressed a need for pet toys and flea and tick application for animals above 21 pounds.
