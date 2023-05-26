Several Warren Correctional Institutional employees were recognized as the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction honored its top Prisons employees and outside volunteers on May 3.
The Division of Prisons’ annual Employee Recognition Ceremony, held at N.C. State University’s McKimmon Center, singled out officers, administrators, health care staff and other categories of employees whose work establishes a standard of excellence throughout the state correctional system.
“You have a premier state agency,” Kristi Jones, chief of staff to Gov. Roy Cooper, said of the new Cabinet department, which debuted Jan. 1, “and you’re on the way to becoming a premier state agency nationally.”
Secretary of Adult Correction Todd Ishee said state correctional staff “are writing a new chapter in the history books of North Carolina. Every one of you is a part of that.”
Part of the history is being revised, Ishee added: “We’ve transitioned from the ‘troubled’ label to having build a respected prison system. In 2023 we’ll transition again to being a correctional system that’s recognized nationally for the work you do every day.”
Warren Correctional Institution employees received the following awards:
• Nurse of the Year, Central Region: Dellery C. Harris
• Correction Enterprises: Sherman Collins
• Correctional Officer of the Year, Central Region: Eric Fleming
